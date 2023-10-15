Immigrants can leave the United States and maintain their status through advance parole

If you are an immigrant, you live in the United States, and you plan to travel outside the country, you should be aware of advance parole. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), this document can help you avoid problems with your immigration adjustment process.

The aforementioned advance travel document allows you to travel outside the country without losing your current immigration status. Another advantage is that you can return without a visa in your passport. If you want to apply for advance parole, it’s important to know that it must be approved before you take a flight out of the United States.

If you violate current laws and want to vacation out of the country without early parole, the consequences won’t be long in coming. Upon return, you may be considered inadmissible and your pending applications will be rejected.

Unusually, advance parole may be requested from another country. An advance parole document cannot be used to avoid normal visa issuance procedures. Remember that this is not a way to avoid visa delays.

Steps to Apply for Advance Parole

You must initially submit an application for advance parole through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Form I-131Travel Document Request.

-Advance travel document is valid for one year.

-You can make multiple entries to the US during that period.

-Application for renewal shall be submitted at least 120 days prior to the expiry of advance parole previously granted.

Why Apply for Advance Parole?

To receive advance parole, you must be in the United States and have valid immigration status. You will also prove an accepted reason for going abroad and pay the filing fee for the form.

Following are the reasons you can give for traveling abroad with advance parole permission.

-Travel outside the US without giving up your immigration status.

-Return to the country and continue your immigration process.

– Visit family and friends in your home country.

– Attend to medical or personal matters in your country of birth.

– Attend a funeral.