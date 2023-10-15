Thieves use tow trucks to steal more than $1.6 million worth of wine in Florida

(CNN) — An investigation is underway into thieves who used tow trucks to steal more than $1.6 million worth of alcohol from a distribution company for brands like Jose Cuervo and Malibu in Florida.

According to a newly unsealed search warrant obtained by CNN on Oct. 5, the robbery began in the early morning hours of July 8 at a Republic National Distribution Company located in Hillsborough County, south of Tampa.

According to a search warrant issued for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, between 4:10 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., thieves stole 4,277 cases of liquor from the company.

According to the warrant, authorities believe the phone may contain “specific information, technical data and evidence” that may indicate a theft took place.

The robbers, referred to in the document as “unknown suspects,” also took digital video recorders used by the liquor distributor for video surveillance purposes, according to the warrant.

Headquartered in Gibsonton, Florida, RNDC is one of the nation’s largest wine and spirits distributors, with 14,000 employees in 38 states and Washington, DC. According to the company’s website.

“While we cannot comment at this time as this is an active police investigation, we trust that law enforcement is taking this matter seriously and taking all necessary steps to find the perpetrators of this crime,” he told CNN. Kanjan Kingade, Vice President Corporate Communications at RNDC.

Using surveillance video from a nearby commercial and convenience store, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to identify the trailers used in the robbery, according to the warrant.

Officers later found additional surveillance video from a tractor-trailer warehouse that showed three tractor-trailers being used to remove liquor.

CNN has reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for more details, but has not yet heard back.