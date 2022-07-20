Democrat Alexandria Ocasio and other legislators were arrested during a pro-abortion protest in the United States.

Washington.– Several Democratic legislators, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were arrested at a protest in support of the US Supreme Court this Tuesday. Abortion right.

As EFE was able to verify, Ocasio-Cortez was handcuffed and detained by agents of the Capitol Police in Washington DC. Traffic stop in front of Supreme.

US media reported that Nydia Velasquez, Carolyn Maloney, Jackie Speier and Bonnie Watson Coleman were other Democratic legislators who attended the demonstration.

Last Friday, the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives approved both A law to protect access to abortion in the countryProgressives have few signs of prospering in the Senate, where they hold a slim majority.

One of these initiatives supports access to voluntary termination of pregnancy by protecting that right into federal law, and the other protects interstate travel within the country to obtain this intervention where permitted.

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down legal protections for abortion, overturning a 1973 decision in the case “Roe vs. Wade“.

Many Republican-controlled states have restricted or outright banned abortions since the Supreme Court ruling.

