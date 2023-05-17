Illinois girl missing since 2017 found in North Carolina: mother arrested

Kayla Unbehaun’s stock photo

little one Kayla Unbehan She was found in Asheville, North Carolina, after a six-year intensive search for her relatives, who published her case in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries,” a Netflix series about her parents’ abduction.

Kayla was 9 years old when she was abducted by her mother from the Chicago suburb of South Elgin, Illinois in 2017, after her father won full custody of the girl. According to local press reports, the woman took her on a camping trip and never returned home.

This was confirmed by Asheville police on Tuesday Kayla, 15, has now been reunited with her father And his mother was arrested.

“We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this A new beginning”, declared the man in Illinois, according to a report by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “I want to thank the supporters of the Facebook page ‘Bring Kayla Home’ for helping to keep her story alive and playing an important role in spreading the word about the search,” he said.

A picture of Kayla with her father

A reconstruction of events indicates that Kyla She was spotted Saturday night at an Asheville store, more than 600 miles from her hometown, by someone who recognized her from the Netflix series. And the man informed the store employee, who immediately called the police.

The mother was arrested that same Saturday and released on a $250,000 bond this Tuesday morning, according to the chain. CNN. He is due in court on July 11, but charges have not yet been set. In 2017, an arrest warrant was issued against him for the serious offense of kidnapping.

“I’m so glad Kayla is home safe. “I would like to thank the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and all law enforcement agencies that assisted in her case,” the minor’s father concluded.

