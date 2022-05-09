‘I was a little afraid to go out’: Luis Fonsi recalled his first date with his wife after his divorce from Adamare Lopez:

Luis Fonsi Married in 2014 with Spanish model Agoda Lopez. A love story that began after the cruel divorce of the voice of “Despacito” and Adamari Lopez.

In a conversation with the Chilean program “De tú a tú”, the Puerto Rican singer talked about the details of how he met the Andalusian during a photo session. “We were in these typical big rooms with different little picture rooms”narrated by Luis Fonsi, who was photographed for the cover of a magazine.

During the session, the singer was greeted by make-up artist Agueda López, whom he knows and who is friends with the couple to this day. He greeted him and told him that he was doing makeup for a Spanish model. “What’s the model’s name?” asked Luis Fonsi when he saw the Spanish woman.

“I began to dare to go out and meet again, in a very crazy moment in my life where I said on the one hand ‘Don’t start falling in love again’, and on the other hand I said ‘This is what I need'”, He revealed Puerto Rico, adding that “it all started very quietly,” because he “was feeling a little panicked to get out.” “I was at that point where the press followed me a lot regarding all my personal problems,” he explained.

For this reason, her first date was at the apartment of Luis Fonsi, who before inviting her said to her: “I know it sounds weird, I’ll invite you to my house, we’ll go to my porch, I’ll buy a good bottle of wine and we’ll talk and get to know each other.”

“A lot of nice things happened. We stayed there until four in the morning.”, to remember. The rest is history. Two years later, their daughter Michaela was born, and a year and a half later they got married and then had Rocco.

Luis Fonsi confirmed on Agoda Lopez: “She is love, an excellent mother. Beautiful inside and out. I don’t know, I have pure beautiful words.”

Watch Luis Fonsi remember his first date with Agoda Lopez