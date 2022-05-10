Meet Melissa Valicella, the woman with whom he will have Anuel A

Pregnancy rumors surround the singer again Anuel AA and her partner Yailin, known on social networks as the “most popular”. On more than one occasion, they have made it clear that among their plans is to pass through the altar and have children and fans are speculating about the good news.

The truth is that it is now known that Anuel AA will be a father for the second time but not with his girlfriend Yilin. A young Venezuelan named Melissa Valicilla confirmed on social media and on the Mexican program “El Gordo y la flaca” that she is seven months pregnant with the singer.

According to the expectant mother, she was having an affair Anuel AA In the last quarter of last year I became pregnant. When he tells his ex-wife Carol J that she is having a baby, he promises her to come and not leave her alone, but he soon meets Yailin and doesn’t answer the phone anymore.

As Melissa Valicella posted it on social media, Anuel AA He will have a girl who will also be Pablo’s half-sister, the eldest son of the singer with one of his first partners, Astrid Marie Cuevas. So far neither he nor his girlfriend Yailin has commented on the baby on the way.

Last post by Melissa Valicella. Source: instagrammeli__valle

“Waiting for a princess! Counting the days to finally know the greatest blessing. God knew what he was doing and couldn’t have sent you at a better time. My happiness every day is to feel your kicks and imagine you in my arms. I love you and can’t wait to meet you!” Melissa Valicella In the social network of the camera.