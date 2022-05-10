May 10, 2022

Meet Melissa Valicella, the woman with whom he will have Anuel A

Lane Skeldon May 10, 2022

Pregnancy rumors surround the singer again Anuel AA and her partner Yailin, known on social networks as the “most popular”. On more than one occasion, they have made it clear that among their plans is to pass through the altar and have children and fans are speculating about the good news.

The truth is that it is now known that Anuel AA will be a father for the second time but not with his girlfriend Yilin. A young Venezuelan named Melissa Valicilla confirmed on social media and on the Mexican program “El Gordo y la flaca” that she is seven months pregnant with the singer.

