March 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

'I love you so much': An unexpected encounter between Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes

‘I love you so much’: An unexpected encounter between Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes

Lane Skeldon March 20, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in celebrities The

Jackie Bracamontes Take the opportunity to say Adamari Lopez how much he loves her during an unexpected meeting between them. The actresses are currently on vacation with their families in the cold mountains of Colorado.

Through his social networks, Jacky Bracamontes shared a series of photos that made them know it together Martin Fuentes And his five daughters went on a trip to Vail. Since then the couple has not ceased to boast about the best moments spent as a family.

after few days, Tony Costa We shared that Ala had gone on the ice with her mom and Adamari Lopez confirmed it hours later. With a story in which her daughter was seen walking and exploding in the snow, the actress announced that she was indeed in Colorado.

Adamari Lopez and Jackie Bracamontes have an unexpected meeting during their vacation

And through the official account of the “Friends and Rivals” actress on Instagram, it was announced that the duo stopped to greet each other. In the shared video in the stories you see Adamari Lopez And to Jackie Bracamontes fully dressed in ski clothes, she asks: “how did you know me?“.

Instagram stories

Both of them took photos and videos posted by Adamari and told his followers: “We met… Let’s see if they get to know her. Hint: I like it very much“.

Watch here the video of the meeting between Adamari Lopez and Jackie Bracamontes:

See also  Paul Stanley's emotional reaction to hearing his father's unpublished letter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Changes in Despierta América: After leaving the driver, EX QUEEN joins the Mexican beauty: Photo

March 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Ivonne Montero talks again about her fight with Aleida Núñez and she responds again

March 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Laura Zapata made an impact by saying her kidnapping was a ‘gift from God’ and details it

March 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

‘I love you so much’: An unexpected encounter between Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes

March 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Agamez breaks Marlon Lecona’s tire and defeats Vida Motagua at La Ceiba

March 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Medicinal cannabis Tandil is part of the Regional Strategic Cannabis Program

March 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Changes in Despierta América: After leaving the driver, EX QUEEN joins the Mexican beauty: Photo

March 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon