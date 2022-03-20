Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson’s ex-fiancée, has an adorable gesture with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s ex-fiancé, Ariana GrandeHe had an incredible gesture with Kim Kardashian, Which they bragged about on social networks. The singer sent a gift to the new girlfriend of her ex-partner, explaining that everything is fine between them.

As with Kim Kardashian, Peter Davidson She met Ariana Grande during the recordings of “Saturday Night Live”, In the episode where he was the translator of “7 Rings” as a special guest in 2016. However, years later they started their short but intense love story which They both got many tattoos in each other’s honor and almost made it to the altar.

The couple started dating publicly in May 2018 and by June 11 of the same year they were engaged. Unfortunately, after five months of the relationship, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande ended their engagement in October 2018.

Ariana Grande had an amazing gesture with Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande made it clear in her song “Thank You, Next” that she is so grateful for her ex-partners and it seems like she didn’t just say it to her. The American singer showed the good relationship she can have even after the disappearance of romantic love.

Through your social networks Kim kardashian I shared the gift Ariana Grande sent her. This is the range of her new makeup brand Rembeauty, which is positioning her as a competitor to the makeup brand of the maker of Skims.

Instagram stories

Ariana Grande was not far behind, and like Kim Kardashian, she shared on her social networks the gift she gave the socialite, both on her profile and on her brand new profile.. There is no doubt that both showed the importance of supporting each other among women and eliminating negative competition, both for men and for business projects.