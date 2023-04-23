April 23, 2023

How do we observe this weekend the Lyrid meteor shower, one of the oldest seen by humans?

Roger Rehbein April 23, 2023 3 min read

This weekend we will be able to observe the Lyrids meteor shower, one of the oldest known to mankind, whose first recorded sighting dates back to 687 BC in China, according to information from NASA.

At the end of April every year, Earth passes through the debris path of Comet Thatcher and when asteroid particles and fragments hit our atmosphere they catch fire, producing this kind of streak of light in the sky.

According to NASA, their radiant, or point in the sky from which they appear and where they get their name, is in the constellation Lyra (Lyra, in English).

“The Lyrids appear to come from the neighborhood of one of the brightest stars in the night sky: Vega,” explains the US space agency. Vega is one of the easiest stars to find in the night sky, even in the most light polluted areas.

How do you see the Las Lloridas meteor shower?

The maximum vantage point from the Lyrids was reached during the night and early morning Friday through Saturday, but it will remain visible all weekend.

These lines of lights They can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere, preferably in clear skies and areas free of light pollution.

“This will be an excellent year for observing the Lyrids, as their peak activity will occur two days after the new moon,” NASA explained.

Although the number of Lyrids per hour may be low, at best times between 10 and 20 meteors per hour are expected, lower numbers compared to other years. Alternatively, bright fireballs can be produced.

“Take a lounger or put a thick blanket on a flat spot on the ground. Lie back and look up. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, although their trails tend to point to the constellation Lyra, from which they get their name,” NASA explained. The pre-dawn hours are best to observe because this is when Lyra is highest in the sky.

