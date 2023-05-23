May 23, 2023

How do McDonald’s, BH Bienestar, Randstad and Ferrer manage the emotional well-being of their employees?

Zera Pearson May 23, 2023 2 min read

There are only two days left for the webinar titled: Addressing employee emotional well-being: Keys and challenges in large organizations. Organized by RRHHDigital Bh Wellness. It will consist of a table in which four speakers and the moderator will discuss the aforementioned topic. Below are the speakers we will get a brief introduction to about their careers:

Mikel Casas, General Manager of BH Bienestar

Casas studied for a master’s degree in behavioral medicine at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Regarding his career, before joining BH Bienestar he worked in companies like BHC or Institut Universitari Dexeus. They have been part of BH Bienestar for nearly twenty years.

Carmen Rueda, McDonald’s Safety, Health and Wellness Advisor

Ruida is an expert in managing health companies. She studied labor relations at the University of Barcelona. After working in other companies, Rueda decided, more than twenty-six years ago, to change his career path to become part of the McDonald’s team.

Mnica Fiori, Ferrer’s Chief Health, Safety and Wellbeing Officer

Fury studied Labor Relations at Pompeu Fabra University – Barcelona. In addition, she has a degree in Business Sciences from the Open University of Catalonia. In terms of his career, he has worked for companies like Chupa Chups or GBfoods.

Nayara Cantabrana, Head of Employee Experience at Randstad Spain

Cantabrana studied the HR Business Partner Program at EADA Business School. In addition, at the Center for Fiscal Studies, he took a higher course in Social Security and Employment Law. Prior to joining Randstad Spain, he worked at Fagor Ederlan and at EAE Business School, among others.

See also  Harmony students march to highlight the importance of science - El Sol de Hermosillo

Click here to register for the webinar and don't miss anything these four speakers have to tell us!

HRDigital

