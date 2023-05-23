May 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Faculty of Educational Sciences celebrates the second University Conference on Psychology of the University of the Arab Maghreb

Zera Pearson May 23, 2023 2 min read
He holds a master’s degree in psychology from university de Málaga organized, with the coordination of Professors Juan Leyva and Rocco Lavin, the University’s Second Conference on Educational Psychology: “Approaches to Reality”, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice-President for Students and Sport, Faculty of Educational Sciences, Fundación Olivares and the Research Groups on Inclusive Educational Innovation and Development, IdEi (HUM- 1009) and specific educational support needs in children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders, NEAEplus (HUM-347).

The aim of this conference, which will be held until tomorrow, Wednesday 24, is to bring students from the faculties of educational sciences, psychology, and speech therapy closer to the realities and experiences that children or youth can find in situations of distress. . Weakness.

The opening ceremony of this conference was attended by the University’s Assistant Vice President for Student Services, María Jesús Martinez. With professors Juan Leyva, Rocco Lavin, Antonio Mata and Dolores Madrid.

The day began with the story and experiences of four teenagers and representatives of the Olivares Foundation. In addition, different situations encountered in vulnerabilities were addressed with early attention and concern for early childhood, primary, and adolescent students.

In tomorrow’s session, knowledge of other facts will be addressed from the point of view of compensatory education schools, and from the point of view of social networks and their good use.

See also  Invites forest sciences at UJED to participate in a training course on lignocellulosic material composition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How do McDonald’s, BH Bienestar, Randstad and Ferrer manage the emotional well-being of their employees?

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Autonomous University of Juarez in Tabasco

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

La Jornada – In the row with the United States, science supports the Mexican decision to ban genetically modified corn, researcher says

May 22, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

6 min read

This 24-kilometre long, $6.7 billion bridge is a symbol of China’s ambitions and troubles.

May 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A 10-foot alligator kills a young man in Florida

May 23, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

This device may damage your WiFi signal

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Marjorie De Souza turned heads with her youthful swimwear

May 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon