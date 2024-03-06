March 6, 2024

He will be Barcelona's first signing for the 2024-25 Spanish League season; They are satisfied

Cassandra Curtis March 6, 2024 2 min read

03-06-2024

Although economics Barcelona There is no need to spend huge sums of money, the sports department is already working to strengthen the team Season 2024-25.

In the head is decorwho must work on the new coach, as well as on the reinforcements and players who will leave at the end of this season.

There is also the matter of loan players, which will lead to the club's first signings Barcelona For the amazing individual performance he shows.

Barcelona He has to strengthen several positions, one of which is right-back, which only the Portuguese has Joao Cancelothe continuity of which is also not guaranteed because it is the property of Manchester city.

Deku has I cancelBut it will be necessary to negotiate with City, which is why Sport announced this Julian Araujo It will be Barcelona's first signing.

“The plans with Julian Araujo, on the other hand, refer to Barcelona, ​​which has followed the player throughout the season in Las Palmas through the person of Bojan Krkic, the football district coordinator.

The Mexican has developed a lot alongside Garcia Pimienta and gained experience in Serie A, showing a lot of potential to fight to also be important at the Blaugrana club. Obviously the opinion of the future coach will also be important, but the idea of ​​the sporting directorate is for the defender, who will turn 23 in August, to be part of the first team next season.” sports.

-Dest is another option-

Another who lives a great gift is Serginio Destwhich succeeds in EindhovenYes, the Americans have other plans. Barcelona He wants to sell him and PSV's idea is to exercise the purchase option they signed with the transfer, worth ten million euros.

