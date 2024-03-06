He will be Barcelona's first signing for the 2024-25 Spanish League season; They are satisfied

03-06-2024



Although economics Barcelona There is no need to spend huge sums of money, the sports department is already working to strengthen the team Season 2024-25 .

Haaland's violent reaction to Messi and does not forget the Ballon d'Or: “Maybe he should retire to be the best”

In the head is decorwho must work on the new coach, as well as on the reinforcements and players who will leave at the end of this season.

There is also the matter of loan players, which will lead to the club's first signings Barcelona For the amazing individual performance he shows.

Barcelona He has to strengthen several positions, one of which is right-back, which only the Portuguese has Joao Cancelothe continuity of which is also not guaranteed because it is the property of Manchester city.

Deku has I cancelBut it will be necessary to negotiate with City, which is why Sport announced this Julian Araujo It will be Barcelona's first signing.