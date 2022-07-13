July 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

He rejected two offers from Matias Almeida to go to Europe for Juarez

He rejected two offers from Matias Almeida to go to Europe for Juarez

Cassandra Curtis July 13, 2022 2 min read

Carlos SalcedoAnd the A new defender from Bravos de Juárez stated that before accepting the offer from the Frontier team, he made several offers to him. Matthias Almeida To go to football in Europe.

Currently, “Pelado” is a coach AEK Athens Greece He wanted a tricolor defender for his team, but “Titan” decided to accept the offer made by Juarez for his services.

“I want to take advantage now because there were some suggestions he made for me Matthias Almeida Back in Europe, but I made the decision to come here for the project they put for you, you see the group there, it excites you, I don’t know if I will be there to get to the World Cup because I depend on myself, but I personally decided to come here to make the own decision,” he explained The defender who is back in MX . League.

Salcedo made it clear during his presentation as a Juarez footballer that he made the decision to come to Juarez because he had a good team and this could allow him to achieve another goal: to be taken into account again by mexican national team.

“We know the World Cup is missing, but if I want to get to the World Cup, I know that first I have to do things well at the club,” Titan said in his first words as a frontier player.

Carlos Salcedo will wear the number 13 in Braves

You may also be interested in – JUÁREZ Has Officially Signed Carlos Salcedo For 2022 Opening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

“Not a true friend”

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Luis Perez was fired after Mexico’s Sub-20 Halftime fail

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Pujols will take decades of his home run to the Home Run Derby

July 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Paloma Valencia warns of potential risks of petro tax

July 13, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Benasque Science Center will bring together 80 experts in quantum physics

July 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

He rejected two offers from Matias Almeida to go to Europe for Juarez

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The World’s 50 Best Places for 2022, According to TIME

July 13, 2022 Phyllis Ward