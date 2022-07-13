He rejected two offers from Matias Almeida to go to Europe for Juarez

Carlos SalcedoAnd the A new defender from Bravos de Juárez stated that before accepting the offer from the Frontier team, he made several offers to him. Matthias Almeida To go to football in Europe.

Currently, “Pelado” is a coach AEK Athens Greece He wanted a tricolor defender for his team, but “Titan” decided to accept the offer made by Juarez for his services.

“I want to take advantage now because there were some suggestions he made for me Matthias Almeida Back in Europe, but I made the decision to come here for the project they put for you, you see the group there, it excites you, I don’t know if I will be there to get to the World Cup because I depend on myself, but I personally decided to come here to make the own decision,” he explained The defender who is back in MX . League.

Salcedo made it clear during his presentation as a Juarez footballer that he made the decision to come to Juarez because he had a good team and this could allow him to achieve another goal: to be taken into account again by mexican national team.

“We know the World Cup is missing, but if I want to get to the World Cup, I know that first I have to do things well at the club,” Titan said in his first words as a frontier player.

