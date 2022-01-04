January 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Haiti: Ariel Henry's team denounces the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister

Haiti: Ariel Henry’s team denounces the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister

Phyllis Ward January 4, 2022 2 min read
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

caption,

Ariel Henry has been targeted by “bandits and terrorists,” according to his office.

Armed men tried to kill Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, during an event last Saturday to celebrate the country’s independence, government sources reported Monday.

The reported incident occurred while Henry was participating in a party in a church in the northern city of Gonaives.

Video images circulated online show the prime minister and his entourage crawling into their cars amid heavy gunfire.

The security situation in Haiti has deteriorated significantly since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last July.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Government raises NT$10,000 for civil and police pensions

January 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The story of Cam McClellan, the man who earns 157,000 euros a year without working

January 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Bolsonaro was hospitalized with an intestinal obstruction

January 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Haiti: Ariel Henry’s team denounces the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister

January 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

They predict hurricanes and tornadoes extending toward mid-latitudes

January 4, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Night of the 11 salsa”: the National Stadium will be the setting for the concert on February 5 La Sonora Ponceña El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Celebs NNDC | eye width

January 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What you should know about Neuralink, Elon Musk’s technology that will implant chips into the human brain | Tools | artificial intelligence | Intelligent mind | technology

January 4, 2022 Zera Pearson