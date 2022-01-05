A 31-year-old woman is among six new deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

31-year-old woman among Six new victims COVID-19I mentioned today, Wednesday Ministry of Health.

The new deaths brought the cumulative total in that streak to 3,324. The agency indicated, via a tweet, that two of the deceased had not been vaccinated against the virus, although all of them had pre-existing health conditions.

According to the agency’s BioPortal data, deaths were recorded on December 23, 2021 (1), December 28, 2021 (1), January 1, 2022 (2), January 3, 2022 (1), and yesterday, January 4 (1). ).

Demographics of reported deaths:

Demographics of the six COVID-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Yasir)

However, Saloud announced a positive rate of 36.12%, an increase of three percentage points from yesterday. No percentage in this line of more than 35 percentage points is recorded in Puerto Rico.

A positivity rate of 36.12% means that 36 out of 100 SARS-CoV-2 tests on the island have been positive.

On the other hand, the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 539, which translates to 29 more patients than yesterday.

Health reported that Of the total patients admitted to hospital, 83 are children, seven fewer than yesterday.

What is more, There are two minors held in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). A pediatric patient is using a ventilator.

Meanwhile, of the 456 adults who have been hospitalized, 68 are being held in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of whom are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients reported by the agency today represents the highest total recorded in that line since December 23, 2020, when the number was at 537, according to the Harvard Biostatistics Professor Data Portal, Rafael Irizari.

On the other hand, the The average confirmed cases were 2,173 The average number of possible cases 5603.

regarding vaccination, In Puerto Rico, 2,778,477 appropriate subjects aged 5 years or older (90.3%) were vaccinated with at least one dose. who are they, 2,479,608 Person fully vaccinated (80.6%). 108,784 doses were administered in the population aged 5 to 11 years.