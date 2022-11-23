Guillermo Ochoa shows up about Lewandowski’s penalty and memes honor him

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa once again saved Mexico in a World Cup match

Abbreviation Guillermo Ochoa She appeared in the 58th minute of the match against Polandwho was the first to Mexico in Qatar 2022After, after Chris Beth The penalty in favor of the Europeans is punished for not having Hector Moreno a Robert Lewandowski, which was reviewed by the VAR before the free kick was awarded inside the area.

Robert Lewandowski, the captain and star of Poland, took the ball and put it in the penalty area. He returned to form and fired a shot into the left side of his right leg Guillermo OchoaWho jumped to the right place to prevent the attacker from him Barcelona Registration opened on the debut of Mexico On the world Cup.

