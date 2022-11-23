Guillermo Ochoa shows up about Lewandowski’s penalty and memes honor him

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa once again saved Mexico in a World Cup match
Abbreviation Guillermo Ochoa She appeared in the 58th minute of the match against Polandwho was the first to Mexico in Qatar 2022After, after Chris Beth The penalty in favor of the Europeans is punished for not having Hector Moreno a Robert Lewandowski, which was reviewed by the VAR before the free kick was awarded inside the area.
Robert Lewandowski, the captain and star of Poland, took the ball and put it in the penalty area. He returned to form and fired a shot into the left side of his right leg Guillermo OchoaWho jumped to the right place to prevent the attacker from him Barcelona Registration opened on the debut of Mexico On the world Cup.
I never doubt you, Ochoa 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/cx2eKnkyoH
– @LuisValLe 🇶🇦🏆⚽️ (@LuisValLe_A) November 22, 2022
All Mexico before the penalty kick from Poland // All Mexico when Memo Ochoa saves the penalty # Mexican team #Qatar_World_Cup 2022 # Go Mexico pic.twitter.com/AwlWWZ4JeH
– Manuel Cruz (@manuezoo) November 22, 2022
No note, no party 😍
– Standard de Liege (Standard_RSCL) November 22, 2022
Arabs watch Ashwa: pic.twitter.com/wq3VE0OsGy
– Intrapiernoso (Intrapiernoso) November 22, 2022
OCHOA N CUP pic.twitter.com/f8q6zkWPLQ
– random role (rolealeatorio) November 22, 2022
The new hero kid 🇲🇽@yosoy8a #MemoOchoa#Goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/Dwoe4fyLdO
– Pistola Mendoza November 22, 2022
Simply eight pic.twitter.com/VLyR6LUx4H
– Martins Fut 💚💛🇶🇦 (@martinsfut_) November 22, 2022
It’s time to bring back the 2014 World Cup Ochoa memes pic.twitter.com/0eJiRFDRue
—Javift14 (@Javift14) November 22, 2022
Ochoa’s note on the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/5tUqzezjF2
– NFL Latino Memes (@nflmemeslatino) November 22, 2022
Ashwa in the World Cup God. pic.twitter.com/QoT8A09ugC
– Freestyle Memes Series (@FreestyleMemes2) November 22, 2022
“Music buff. Social media lover. Web specialist. Analyst. Organizer. Travel trailblazer.”
More Stories
“She’s a legend” and “Every World Cup is the best” in the first half
The tale of the Mexican who spins across Qatar 2022 with the horn of “the old iron they sell”.
Brazilian Ilan Goldfein, new president of the Islamic Development Bank | Economie