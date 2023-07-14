Guatemala’s Constitutional Court issued an ambaro to protect the Seed Movement from suspension.

Bernardo Arevalo of the Movimiento Semilla party and his running mate Karin Herrera hold a press conference in Guatemala City (AP Photo/Moise Castillo)

The Guatemala’s Constitutional Court granted protection to the SEED movement on Thursday As the electoral political crisis in the country has intensified due to a judicial order against a political party going to the second round of the presidential elections, it protects him pending the final resolution of the judicial order suspending his legal personality elections.

A few hours earlier, presidential candidate Sandra Torres expressed her solidarity with her rival, Bernardo Arevalo, and announced the suspension of her election campaign. “As a candidate I want to compete in an equal manner for the August 20 runoff,” Torres said. “We want to express our solidarity with the voters of Semilla Party and those who went to vote,” he added.

Confirmed by the Civil Registry, the agency for registering nominations in Guatemala. The Constitutional Court granted the Arrivalo party a temporary ambaro They demanded that the judge had no jurisdiction to inquire.

He recalled that the Guatemalan Electoral Law states “A party shall not be suspended after an election has been declared and until it is held.”

Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office They raided the offices of the Supreme Election Tribunal on Thursday morning Part of the last chapters of a political crisis after the June 25 election, a day after a judicial ruling that suspended the legal personality of the Seed Movement for setting itself up as a party that allegedly provided false signatures.

After Torres’ announcement, the TSE issued a statement saying that “in the face of any attempt to interfere in the electoral process through litigation or any other means… The full validity of the democratic system of government recognized in the Constitution”.

In turn, regarding the formation and functioning of legally constituted political parties, he noted that “the only rule applicable in this matter is the Electoral and Political Parties Act, which has constitutional status.”

From the Civil Registry, its owner Ramiro Munoz “TSE needs a vote of confidence; we have been attacked, but on behalf of the media, national and international organizations and, in general, all the Guatemalan people, I believe we have done our best job and will continue to do so.

He announced that an “amparo” has already been filed in the courts against the court’s verdict “before a historic event that will mark the entire nation”.

The prosecutor’s actions drew reactions Rejecting religious sectors, businessmen, students, academics, international cooperation, politicians, watchdogs and governments like Mexico, USA and UK.

“We demand that the results of the elections be respected…as the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has said, the second round of elections should be held on August 20 with the two most-voted alternates,” the Guatemalan Synod of Bishops announced.

From the White House, the announcement of the results was considered “positive”. But, in a statement from Bill GordonSecurity Adviser to President Joe Biden, “Public Ministry’s attempt to revoke the legal status of a political party” was questioned Facing a second round undermines the will of the people and the legitimacy of the election.

The G-13 consortium, comprising countries and multilateral organizations, expressed “deep concern over actions that have put the high authority of the TSE at grave risk” in a press release.

Non-governmental organizations, through the Ación Ciudadana coalition, complained of abuse of power against the judge and prosecutor investigating the Semilla party.

Arévalo, for his part, said that The actions of the prosecutor’s office and the judge “are not in their faculties” “He is trying to cast doubt on our integrity,” he added.

The prosecutor’s office was looking for documents to support the investigation against the Semilla party, which was allegedly created by providing false signatures at the TSE office of political parties.

Earlier in the day, the TSE made the election results official after two weeks of legal claims.

But moments before the TSE announced its decision, the special advocate against impunity took to Twitter in his plea. The judge suspended the seed movement’s legal status.

This announcement has created a new surprise The most random elections of modern times In the Central American country, Irma Palencia, president of the TSE, described the previous day and questioned the country’s opposition to democracy.

At the conference that officially announced the election results, Balencia said that what was decided by the judge was not communicated to the court. “This is something that worries us … because we know that elections are won at the polls, derived from the sacred suffrage of citizens, for which we have been working for a long time,” Palencia said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, there are indications that more than 5,000 citizens were allegedly illegally followed in the SEED movement by falsifying their signatures and signatures. Semilla needed 25,000 signatures to establish itself as a political party, but in the complaint It was not mentioned how many signatures were submitted to the Election Commission.

The Seed Movement, founded and led by Arevalo, made a surprise run in the elections, with 19 right-wing presidential candidates fielding a total of 22 candidates. The election was held two Sundays ago.

