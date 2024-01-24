Green Card: You can check the status of your application and when you will receive your document | RPPUSA

You can track the arrival of your lawful permanent resident document online with your 13-character receipt number (3 letters and 10 numbers).

When a person changes Legal permanent resident (abbreviated as LPR in English), the United States gives it a reputation green card Make your new status official. The process of getting a card can take a few weeks or even months depending on each specific case.

He US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers applicants the opportunity to provide Follow up In your case. Status review is done online and you must have a receipt number. Next, we show you how to follow the process green card.

How can I track my shipment? green card?

To follow the case, you must enter https://egov.uscis.gov/Website Uzis It is available in Spanish and English. Next, enter your receipt number of 13 characters (3 letters and 10 numbers) and click on the “Check My Status” button.

While watching it green card “Shipped” appears, you can register a personal account with the United States Postal Service and enter the USPS tracking number to track the package. This way you can follow the delivery in real time Residence card from the internet.

Note that if the card is not issued after 90 days of approval, you should contact Uscis.