What are the symptoms of the Pyrola subtype of Covid-19?

Respiratory infections are in the population due to winter, along with a new variant of Covid-19.

What you need to know about the new subtype of covid-19 pyrrol.

Teresa Ramirez, an infectious disease specialist at TecSalud at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico, explained the details known so far about the new mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Scientific evidence so far, It has a high transmissibility but does not appear to be associated with an increased incidence of severe cases“, he pointed out.

The epidemiologist further notes that, currently, JN.1 Pirola is classified as a variant of concern, but of low risk to global public healthAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO).

What are the symptoms of Pyrola subtype?

So far, there are no comprehensively classified symptoms By WHO, the following are frequently reported:

fever

Cold

throat pain

Rameez clarified The presence of these symptoms does not guarantee that it is Covid-19, therefore, if in doubt, it is recommended to undergo a screening test..

This element is key for SARS-CoV-2 to enter human cells and control replication, which is why, compared to other variants, it is associated with a higher risk of reactivation.

How does this subvariation develop?

Mutation The JN.1 Pirola was first spotted in late August 2023 in Luxembourg and the United States.

Since then, it has increased its presence in Europe and in mid-December it was identified in China.

SARS-CoV-2, like all viruses, mutates over time, with mutations that give the virus some kind of advantage to survive, the health expert explained.