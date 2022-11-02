Gorgeous photo of a crocodile in Cuba that won first prize at the Mangrove Photography Awards (and other great photos from the competition)

Drafting

The grand winner of this year’s Mangrove Photography Awards, Tania Hubermans, was close-up of a crocodile surrounded by mangroves in the Jardines de la Reina archipelago in Cuba.

Now in its eighth year, this competition organized by the Mangrove Action Project aims to highlight the relationships between wildlife, coastal communities and mangrove forests.

In addition, it seeks to expose The fragility of these unique ecosystemsabove and under water.

Jardines de la Reina is an archipelago off the coast of Cuba, a protected site since 1996.

It is one of the most pure marine ecosystems in the world.

“Healthy crocodile numbers go back to the original state of the mangroves, and I wanted to take close-up photos of this gentle giant in its natural habitat,” said Hubermans, the winner.

“I hope this photo succeeds in showing that protecting areas like this is critical.”

The mangrove represents protection Important against climate change4,000 square meters of mangrove forest absorb the same amount of carbon dioxide as 4,000 square meters of Amazon rainforest.

These forests also protect coastlines from erosion as storm surges increase in frequency.

“The Mangrove Photography Awards have become a platform to spark people’s interest in the wonderful ecological role that mangroves play in our whole lives,” said Judge Dritman Mukherjee.

Another judge, Octavio Aporto, added: “This year’s images captured our imaginations… they give us hope and illuminate a positive future for mangrove ecosystems.”

Below is a selection of the winning photos from the various categories of the competition.

winner Mangroves and the human race: Honey Plowing, Muhammad Mustafa Rahman, Bangladesh

Honey hunters gather wild honey deep in the mangrove swamps of the Sundarbans, Bangladesh, the world’s largest mangrove forest.

Both recent human development in the region and the climate crisis, particularly rising sea levels, threaten the Sundarbans’ environment and with it the way of life of the local population.

Runner-up in mangroves and humans: Living in a white mangrove, Alex Cao, Vietnam

A local fisherman casts his net in the white-flowered mangrove forest (Lumnitzera racemosa) in Bao Ca Cai, Vietnam, a protected area.

This photo was taken in late fall when the trees were losing their leaves. It highlights the relationship between vulnerable societies and nature.

winner from this category Mangroves and Landscape: Dancer and Akiri Trees, Loic Dupuy, Indonesia

The sun rises over the serene beaches of eastern Sumba in Indonesia.

Loïc Dupuis wanted to capture the beauty and fragility of this unique marvel.

Second placeOne From Category Mangroves and Landscapes: The Dream of a Mangrove Life, Melody Roberts, USA.

Sunrise reflections at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Florida.

winner From mangroves and wildlife take offJayakumar Minnesota, The United Arab Emirates

The great flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) embarks on a migratory journey across Asia, likely returning to the same coastal wetlands in the winter months.

Second place from Mangroves and Wildlife: Spoonbills, Priscilla Foron, Brazil

The preserved mangrove forests of Guaraqueçaba are a place of interest for visitors, including a pair of Roseate Spoonbills (Platalea ajaja).

. winner Category mangrove and deepgarlic DrWater: Blue Crab, Martin Bruen, Mexico

Blue crab (Callinectes sapidus) hunts in a unique transition between fresh and salt water in Mexican rock.

During an exploratory dive through dark, flooded caves, the photographer says he came across this crab standing proudly against mangrove roots.

Second placeOne From The mangrove and the submarine: at the border, Gillian E. Morris, Bahamas

The photographer says she wanted to show a different side to these lemon sharks: a social side, a more vulnerable side.

