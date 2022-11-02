November 3, 2022

Gorgeous photo of a crocodile in Cuba that won first prize at the Mangrove Photography Awards (and other great photos from the competition)

Phyllis Ward November 3, 2022 3 min read
The grand winner of this year’s Mangrove Photography Awards, Tania Hubermans, was close-up of a crocodile surrounded by mangroves in the Jardines de la Reina archipelago in Cuba.

Now in its eighth year, this competition organized by the Mangrove Action Project aims to highlight the relationships between wildlife, coastal communities and mangrove forests.

In addition, it seeks to expose The fragility of these unique ecosystemsabove and under water.

Jardines de la Reina is an archipelago off the coast of Cuba, a protected site since 1996.

