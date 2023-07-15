Google will delete your photos if you don’t make these changes

Google is known for its wide range of services, and every time it makes changes to it, it creates a huge buzz. However, one of their products, Google Albums Archive is about to disappear.

Google Albums Archive is a web gallery that allows you to view and manage photos and videos stored on the company’s services. Unfortunately, this tool will not be available from July 19, which means that all content stored in it will also be lost.

“Only content available in album archives will be removed as of July 19, 2023,” the statement posted on the Google Help Center said.

If you want to prevent your photos from being lost below, we’ll tell you how.

So you can save your Google Photos

It is important to point out that This change will have no effect on Another similar service known as Google Images. Removing the content will only affect photos and videos that are exclusively in the company’s album archive. If you have doubts about whether your data is at risk To disappear, you can Consult the link get.google.com.

If you want to backup your memories, The only option available is to make a backup. To do this, you must access the site Google Takeout. This service will allow you to download or export a copy of your data stored in various Google services.

when you are in Google Takeout, look for the icon called “Album Archive” And check the corresponding blue box. Make sure it’s the only box checked.

Then click the button that says “next step”. You will see several options for backing up your files, such as Get a link from Download or save them to Drive, Dropbox, Onedrive or Box. You can choose the link option, but keep in mind that you will only have one week to download the files.

The platform then gives you the option to select the frequency, file type, and size. However, you can stick with the recommended settings, which are to select “Export Once” as the duplicate, “.zip” as the file type, and 2GB as the size.

Finally, click Create Export and you’re done. Within a few minutes, you will receive an email with a link to your files.

