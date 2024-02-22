Google Maps has this secret to rotate the map and see the best route

Rotating the map allows for more intuitive navigation that adapts to the user's real orientation needs. (Google)

Google Maps has a feature that many users overlook It is possible to rotate the map for easier navigation Adapted to real guidance needs.

This rotation function is especially practical when Explore urban areas or follow directions While driving, allowing the user to adjust the map view to match their current perspective and direction.

Carousel maps can provide a better navigation experience in Google Maps. (Google)

Not only modification Makes it easy to identify landmarks It understands the direction of the roads, but it also reduces confusion behind the wheel, helping to anticipate curves and direction changes more efficiently.

to Rotate Google Maps On a mobile device, users must:

open the Google Maps application On a mobile device.

Select the area to which you want to apply this function.

place Two fingers on the screen Gently rotate to adjust the map orientation as desired.

If they slip fingers inward, It will make the map smaller.

When you slip fingers outward, The map will be enlarged.

The desktop version of Google Maps also lets you rotate your maps for a better view. (Google)

Likewise, in the desktop version accessible through web browsers, a similar effect can be achieved using Satellite view and view with globe.

This requires:

go to Google Maps location From your favorite browser, or open the service application if it is installed on your computer.

then, Click on the button Layers At the bottom left of the screen.

In the small menu that appears, choose More option.

Once there, activate Globe and satellite view.

The map view will change and everything in Google Maps will look real and, most importantly, be there Small compass in the lower right corner from the screen, which means that maps can now be rotated.

Then press and hold the key Control on the keyboard and click anywhere on the map. Next, drag the cursor in the direction you want to rotate the map.

The alternative is pressure Small arrows that revolve around the compass At the bottom right.

This adjustability provides a more realistic and personal perspective of the environment. (Reuters/Dado Rovik)

As an extra tip, if you want to use it Google Maps in landscape modeYou can activate auto-rotate in your mobile device settings.

It is also possible to activate this option from the application itself, by selecting Profile picture icon Then click on Settings, then on Navigation Settings.

Once there, select Keep Map North, then on the navigation screen, North will always be pointing up.

Step by step to download map in Google Maps app for iOS. (Google)

This platform has an option specially designed for users who do not have a stable mobile data connection which is available For iOS devices. To use it on your iPhone or iPad, you need:

– Opens Google Maps application.

– Make sure Be connected to the Internet And not being in incognito mode.

– research place Or country.

– At the bottom where the place name or address appears, press and Click on the three dots for the More optionlocated at the top of the screen.

– Click on Download offline map feature.