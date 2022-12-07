Gerard Pique is angry at Shakira for her change of heart before moving to Miami

It seems the plans Gerrard Pique They are not going well, because initially rumors started of an alleged fight between his new girlfriend Clara Shea Marty due to some differences and now it is assumed that the businessman will be. Angry with Shakira for him they change From attitude Before that moves a Miami with their children next year. That is, the Barranquillera will complicate things since they signed Milan and Sasha’s custody agreement.

The relationship between Gerrard Pique and Clara Chía Martí goes through her first ups and downs, as after months where they are seen in love, conflicts between the couple begin to surface. Which is that the owner of the Cosmos will also abide moves to live in Miamito be close to them Sons; The decision that baffled 23 years.

In addition, the former Barcelona player has not been in a good mood in recent days and the main reason for this will be him Shakira. The media confirms that the Catalan is angry at the “Monotonía” interpreter after him they change From attitudeonce you depart safely to the beaches of Florida.

Gerard Pique lashes out at Shakira for changing her mind before moving to Miami

Although two days ago Shakira s Gerrard Pique They signed a separation agreement where they discussed the future of custody of their children, as Sasha and Milano would go to live with them. Miami With his mom, the former soccer player Angry With the Colombian for him they change From attitude what’s wrong with that Before to head to the United States.

And according to “El programa de Ana Rosa” collaborator Antonio Rossi, the relationship between them Gerrard Pique s Shakira Things don’t go well at all, ever since Shakira plan moves It will be installed on January 10th Miamithe former player wants Barranquillara to be more flexible while he is in Spain, because he thought he would be more forgiving and not comply with what was stipulated by the signing of the divorce.

In this story, she is wounded and betrayed, and in this sense she has put conditions on the table, “said host Sandra Aladro about the situation the singer is in after her breakup with Gerard Pique”. It’s cruel.”

Much has been said about behaviorAnd Gerard Pique In recent days, since breaking up with ShakiraThe businessman displayed an attitude of neglect, an attitude that was heavily criticized, as it showed that he only cared about his new relationship with Clara Chea Marty, without thinking of his ex-partner and his children. Now it is the singer who is shown to be less flexible with the Catalan Angry I would have asked for more time to spend with Sasha and Milano before moving on.