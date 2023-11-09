General power outages were reported in Cuba’s eastern provinces

a General blackout Reported this Wednesday in Eastern provinces of CubaAccording to initial reports from official sources.

“As a result of a malfunction, the electrical service in the governorate was affected Santiago de CubaWith the exception of the municipalities of Palma and Contramster and in the province Guantanamo“, said the Santiago de Cuba Electric Company on its social networks.

The memorandum issued by the state agency confirmed that “the causes are currently being investigated and service is gradually being restored.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Remember that you can get updated information through our Telegram channel,” the company’s post concluded.

However, at first Publishing On Facebook official journalist Miguel Reyes He confirmed that the power outage included all eastern provinces from Las Tunas to Guantanamo.

“The electrical grids were cut from Las Tunas to Guantanamo. The entire province was affected without electricity,” he said.

After half an hour, Guantanamo Electric Company mentioned in a Short note “At approximately 1:00 p.m., a bullet struck the Rente plant, damaging the system, leaving the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo without electrical service.”

According to the Guantanamo Company, “at the present time, electrical service is gradually being restored in the governorate,” while apologizing to citizens for “the inconvenience caused.”

The Cuban Electricity Union (UNE) did not confirm the power outage in those parts of the country.

the General power outages are nothing new in the past year in Cubaimmersed in a Energy crisis Of enormous proportions, leaving the population in a constant state of anxiety and discomfort due to continuous and prolonged power outages, every day.

In mid-February this year, a malfunction was reported in the National Electrical Energy System (SEN), causing a malfunction. Widespread power outages in half of Cuba’s provincesFrom Ciego de Avila to Guantanamo.

Over the following days, two more power outages occurred. The third in just one week It affected provinces from Cienfuegos to Guantanamo, due to the collapse of 220 kilovolt lines, as UNE reported at the time.

On the night of September 27 last year, Cuba was left in darkness After the collapse of SEN. After eight o’clock that evening, the National Electric Power Grid presented “an exceptional case, 0 electricity generation (with no electricity service in the country),” according to official government information, which attributed the major power outage “to complex weather conditions.” Associated with the passage of Hurricane Ian through the western region.

This Wednesday, UNE reported again Power outages due to a shortage in generating capacityAfter a number of thermal power plants went out of service due to malfunctions

A media note from the state confirmed that the service was affected the previous day due to a shortage in generating capacity from 9:07 a.m. until 7:07 p.m., and announced that the power outage would continue on this day.