Gabe Ramirez wraps the net in a tiny lycra that accentuates her pronounced curves

Gabe Ramirez From Come to joy on the weekend He stole all eyes on social media after sharing a photo on Instagram wearing one of the most dangerous looks since revealing the much-enviable personality that he achieved at the age of 32.

It was nearly a year ago when Aztec TV He surprised his entire audience by confirming his release come joy On Saturday and Sunday, it was broadcast by a completely young crew, among whom was Jamal Gabe Ramirez.

Photo: Instagram / @gabrirmz

From that moment on, the famous woman was born in the state new lion Her popularity has increased dramatically and this is reflected in her social networks because only in Instagram He adds over a million followers who succumb to the beauty that appears in each of their posts.

Gabi Ramirez is proud of a great body in Lycra

A few hours ago, driver Come to joy on the weekend He surprised all of his followers by sharing a photo of a sporty and risky look that revealed his enviable personality, who is considered one of the most enviable characters on the small screen.

As you know, in addition to shining as a TV host, Gaby Ramírez is also an excellent model and this is evident in all the pictures that she uploads on her social networks because she always looks amazing with the best fashion trends.

That was exactly what happened a few hours ago after the Azteca TV star uploaded a photo in which he snapped a photo from the ceiling wearing a tiny lycra complete with a sweatshirt and hat. Netizens were fascinated by the symmetrical legs she was wearing.

Within minutes of uploading the image, Gabe Ramirez It has become a sensation on social networks, reaching, to date, more than 16,000 likes and endless comments, highlighting how amazing the look can be with this type of outfit.

Photo: Instagram / @gabrirmz

