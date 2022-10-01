George Clooney reacts to Brad Pitt’s compliments

The day George Clooney became a fan of Brad Pitt 1:19

(CNN) – George Clooney and Brad Pitt can’t stop teasing each other.



In the Thursday episode From “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Clooney was asked what he thought of Pete Recently contacted The most handsome man in the world.

Clooney said that I wasn’t sure about that But then he tells Colbert that he agrees with Pete.

“I also think I’m the most handsome guy,” Clooney joked to applause from the audience.

When Colbert commented that it was a good idea to get along with Pete, Clooney couldn’t help but make fun of his friend again, calling him a “beautiful boy”.

“I’ll say I think his first response was the same and then someone said, ‘Let’s try again. Don’t say that,'” Clooney joked.

The “Ocean’s 11” co-stars will reunite on screen in an untitled Apple movie, where they will play “fixers” who have been tasked with the same job.