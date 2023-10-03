Flying to the US via Delta? An airline “admits” that parts of its engines were pirated – El Financiero

Delta Air Lines has discovered unapproved components in a “small number” of its jet engines, becoming the latest airline, and the fourth-largest in the United States, to disclose the use of counterfeit parts.

Suspicious components that Delta refused to identifyA company spokesman said Monday that it had been found in an unspecified number of its engines. It added that these engines represent less than 1% of the more than 2,100 power stations in its primary fleet.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines previously revealed that parts from AOG Technics were found in aircraft engines. The London-based company is at the center of investigations by regulators into engine parts it sold for an established type of jet engines made by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran.

Delta did not say whether the engines containing the fraudulently documented parts were on aircraft while in service. The problematic parts, which were certified by AOG, were discovered while the engine was running by an unidentified third party, the spokesman said.

Up to 21 delta engines could be affected, According to Bloomberg calculations based on data provided by the airline, that would represent the largest number of US airlines that have disclosed a number. GE said a total of 96 engines were affected by parts supplied by AOG.

“One of our engine service providers informed Delta that a small number of the engines they refurbished for us contained certain parts that did not meet documentation requirements,” the company said in a statement. “Working with the overhaul vendor, we are in the process of replacing those parts and complying with all FAA guidelines.”

The airline spokesman said that none of Delta’s planes are currently flying with uncertified parts, and that the discovery did not affect flight operations.

Airlines, maintenance suppliers and regulators around the world are reviewing records to locate parts supplied by AOG with fraudulent airworthiness documents, after European authorities determined in August that a parts broker had supplied suspicious components. Virgin Airlines Australia Engines with suspicious parts were also found.

Last month, A London judge ordered AOG to hand over the records To help identify additional suspicious parts after GE and Safran filed a lawsuit seeking documents related to “each product sale.”