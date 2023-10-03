You will have to pay to use Instagram or Facebook without ads

Tech company Meta plans to charge users who do not accept the option to receive personalized ads up to 13 euros per month for using Instagram or Facebook.

This is the proposal that the social media giant submitted to European regulators in September, according to the American Wall Street Journal.

Their proposal involves charging those who use Facebook or Instagram from a computer (€6 for each additional linked account) €10 per month and €13 from mobile devices.

This approach, according to US media, is intended to meet the requirements of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which may restrict Meta’s ability to display personalized ads to users without prior consent.

This regulation would jeopardize the American technology company’s main source of income.

Meta expects to roll out the plan (which it calls SNA, or Ad-Free Subscription) in the coming months to European users and estimates its revenue in Europe will reach about $17.88 (€17.07 at the exchange rate) per Facebook user in the second quarter of the year, or just under $6. (€5.73) per user across all its apps, on average, per month.

It also calculates that it recorded 258 million monthly Facebook users and 257 million Instagram users during the first half of the year in the European Union, according to this media outlet.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long insisted that its core services should remain free and ad-supported. However, he also indicated that he would be open to the idea of ​​a payment service to handle tougher privacy scrutiny.

With information from EFE.

