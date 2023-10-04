New test drive of Elon Musk’s Tesla Semi breaks records for mileage and weight carried – FayerWayer

Heavy transportation will change completely once the latest version of the Tesla Semi comes out from Tesla Motors, the company that runs it Elon Musk. The amazing electric truck has broken new records for autonomous travel, moving time and weight, in its latest test drive.

According to what was reported Chatakadrove half a Tesla 1700 kilometers in 24 hours; More than enough time to compete with combustion-engined trucks.

This trip was not on a single charge. With the new changes made in Elon Musk’s laboratories, the Tesla Semi can now travel 800 kilometers before renewing energy. It does all this while carrying a payload of 37 thousand kilograms, which is equivalent to 37 tons.

The aforementioned website indicates that a report issued by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) determines that a truck travels 1,735 kilometers in a 24-hour period and about 2,500 kilometers in two days.

Tesla semi

Elon Musk challenges Bill Gates

“Batteries will probably never be a solution in applications like trucks, cargo ships and passenger aircraft,” Bill Gates said of Elon Musk’s initiative. Now the South African businessman is directly challenging him, quashing those words from the Microsoft co-founder.

The Tesla Semi was tested by the aforementioned organization along with 21 other trucks of the same model. They have made trips for Pepsi, which has already had a fleet acquired from its company since April 2023.

Features of heavy vehicles