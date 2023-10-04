October 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

New test drive of Elon Musk’s Tesla Semi breaks records for mileage and weight carried – FayerWayer

New test drive of Elon Musk’s Tesla Semi breaks records for mileage and weight carried – FayerWayer

Zera Pearson October 4, 2023 2 min read

Heavy transportation will change completely once the latest version of the Tesla Semi comes out from Tesla Motors, the company that runs it Elon Musk. The amazing electric truck has broken new records for autonomous travel, moving time and weight, in its latest test drive.

According to what was reported Chatakadrove half a Tesla 1700 kilometers in 24 hours; More than enough time to compete with combustion-engined trucks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

You will have to pay to use Instagram or Facebook without ads

October 4, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Flying to the US via Delta? An airline “admits” that parts of its engines were pirated – El Financiero

October 3, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Travel and entertainment have replaced diamonds as the new luxuries in the post-pandemic era

October 3, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Cubans will no longer be able to buy fuel with cash

October 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Powerball jackpot is huge, but these 3 strategies can help you increase your fortune

October 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

New test drive of Elon Musk’s Tesla Semi breaks records for mileage and weight carried – FayerWayer

October 4, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Rocio Durcal’s brother strongly criticizes Angela Aguilar for her interpretation of the classic “La Gata Bajo la Lluvia”

October 4, 2023 Lane Skeldon