Final Cut Pro for iPad receives its first update with a significant improvement

Apple has released the first major update to Final Cut Pro for the iPad, adding keyboard shortcuts to improve the editing experience.

Final Cut Pro for iPad is receiving its first update.

After its launch in May, Apple Final Cut Pro for the iPad for him First update 1.1. In addition to improving the stability and performance of the application, Keyboard shortcuts added. For the majority of users who are 100% dedicated to modding in this amazing application, keyboard shortcuts are essential.

Final Cut Pro for iPad has been updated and will introduce keyboard shortcuts

Being an app for the iPad, it is quite natural to use it by touch but with it Adding a keyboard can improve interaction as if it were a Mac. If you are used to using the keyboard in video editing, you will love this update.

previously Some basic shortcuts are activated but not completely, That is, when certain shortcuts such as Mac shortcuts are executed, no action is performed. Apple’s notes on the app update are as follows:

Activate/deactivate the setting using the N keyboard shortcut.

Move the playhead backward or forward 10 frames using the Shift-Left Arrow and Shift-Right Arrow keyboard shortcuts.

Display information about clips in the browser using the Control-I keyboard shortcut.

Turn drag on or off with the S keyboard shortcut.

Turn sound drag on or off with the keyboard shortcut Shift-S.

Split and replay multicam clips with the 1, 2, 3 and 4 keyboard shortcuts.

Show or hide the selection wheel with the keyboard shortcut Control-Shift-W; Expand or collapse it with Control-W.

Toggle the scroll wheel between playhead mode and push mode using the Shift-W keyboard shortcut.

Resolves an issue with custom fonts not appearing in the inspector.

Fixes bugs that improve stability and overall performance.

An app that doesn’t offer a full experience can improve Final Cut Pro on iPad over time

Strictly speaking, Apple has gone a long time without the best iPad video editing app Even knowing what capabilities their devices might have. We understand that it can be difficult to deliver a complete experience in a short time, although the current app is good but its quality could be improved.

Features coming to the Mac soon will come to the iPad little by little. Certainly in future updates we will see an app that is more polished in terms of functionality but also tries to get closer to the macOS experience on the iPad.

Have you tried Final Cut Pro for iPad yet? Note that this is only for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th or 6th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd or 4th generation), and iPad Air 5th generation with iPadOS 16.4 and later. You can try it for 30 days and then pay €4.99.