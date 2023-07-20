WhatsApp: How to get into the app without anyone noticing | data

application The WhatsApp It is a fast messaging platform that allows us to chat with other people. In addition, it has a variety of interesting tools that serve to achieve greater privacy, especially if you want to be as discreet as possible when entering the application and consulting your contacts.

Under this premise, there is an alternative removes “online” status every time you enter Programming; That way, you won’t have to worry about someone texting you because they saw you were available.

Also, if you just want to view a particular thing secretly and quickly, it is possible to achieve by using this option and disabling the read receipt. For more details, we explain how to perform this trick. Here at MAG we give you all the steps to make it happen.

How to avoid appearing online when you log into WhatsApp

If you want to enter WhatsApp secretly, here we explain what to do.

The first step is to enter the WhatsApp application.

Then tap on the three vertical dots at the top of the screen.

Among the options, select “Settings”.

Now, tap on “Privacy”.

Here you will see several options, tap on “Last time. Once and Online”.

In the “Last time. Once” section, choose “Nobody.”

Next, go to Who can see me when I’m online.

You will see two sections, click on “Same as last. time”.

Finally, you can enter WhatsApp without anyone noticing.

How to get Barbie movie stickers on WhatsApp

If you want to switch to Barbie status on WhatsApp, we are sharing a simple tutorial.

First, you must have the app sticker.ly on your mobile phone.

To do so, head to the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android).

Make sure that the WhatsApp application is updated.

Once done, enter the application sticker.ly.

In the search engine, put Barbie.

Go to the “Barbie Movie 2” option.

Click the “Add” button on the right side.

Wait a few minutes for the file to download.

A window will open asking if you want to add the stickers to WhatsApp.

Click “Add” and that’s it.

Enter WhatsApp and start sharing the best Barbie movie stickers.

