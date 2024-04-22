April 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Fidel Moreno's ex-Sandinista deputy and “right-hand man” runs over a motorcyclist and flees

Fidel Moreno's ex-Sandinista deputy and “right-hand man” runs over a motorcyclist and flees

Winston Hale April 22, 2024 2 min read

Former Sandinista deputy (2002-2006 period) and manager of the first division football team, Juventus, Reynaldo Mairena Vallejos, ran over a motorcyclist on the night of Sunday, April 21.

As seen in a video shared on social networks, Myrena was driving at high speed and in an apparent state of intoxication.

read more: Two young men murdered over a devastating weekend

The motorcycle was driven into the front of a white Chevrolet truck driven by a surgeon by profession, Renault Mirena.

The manager of the soccer team, head of the Nicaraguan First League, was detained by other motorcyclists in the area where the US embassy was located, about a kilometer from where he ran over the victim. It is impossible to get where the tragedy happened.

As of Monday morning, the condition of the motorcyclist was unknown.

He wanted to escape

In a video circulating on social networks, the former Sandinista legislator can be seen sitting on the sidewalk and being held by residents.

Read more: Ex-military and mint retirees shoot at each other over property dispute in El Almendro

A source from the Managua Mayor's Office revealed to LA PRENSA that Reynaldo Mairena, secretary of the Managua Municipal Council, is Fidel Moreno's “right hand” in soccer-related issues.

Reynaldo Mairena is also the head of the political secretaries of the National Liberation Front of Sandinista (FSNL) and appeared in football as vice-president of the Triangan team in 2014 and secretary of the same team in 2017, and since 2019 he has been the president of Juventus. Said information.

He was also the president and legal representative of the Nicaraguan Football Clubs (ANCF).

See also  The U.S. embassy clarified that the warning about the DR was not due to insecurity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Is TikTok banned in the US? This is known

April 22, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

US clarifies it never asked Dominican Republic to accept Haitians | AlMomento.net

April 22, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Tremors in the US today, April 21 – Time, magnitude and epicenter of the last earthquake via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

April 21, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Aaron Boone ejected for no reason against Oakland (+Video)

April 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Capriles rejects the intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice in the Primero Justicia case and calls on Venezuelans to vote

April 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Fidel Moreno's ex-Sandinista deputy and “right-hand man” runs over a motorcyclist and flees

April 22, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

ETECSA report on the use of SIM/uSIM cards in Cuba

April 22, 2024 Zera Pearson