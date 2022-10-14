FCQ-UJED prepares for the International Symposium on Chemical Sciences

Academics of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences (FCQ) of the University of Juarez, Durango State (UJED) are watching the International Symposium on Chemical Sciences, to be held October 17-21, face to face again after two years.

For this reason, this 14th edition will see the excellent participation of Alvaro Martinez del Pozo, a researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid, who, through his profile as a scientist and publisher, will talk about “Chemistry in the New Age, Reflections on COVID-19”; By Nuria Elisabeth Rocha Guzmán, of the Technological Institute of Durango (ITD) and part of the National Scholars System, with a talk on “The Importance of Functional Foods and Nutrients in the Time of Covid”, and by Gerardo Rafael Hernández Carvajal, of the Technological Institute Santiago Papasciaro, who will talk about myths and facts Chemistry.

These major conferences will be held on October 17 at the Posada del Rio Convention Center. same day They will have a poster exhibition to spread regional science, the Durango State Research Panorama panel, in which seasoned researchers such as Rubén Francisco González Laredo and Juliana Morales Castro, both from ITD, will participate; Ricardo Trigo Calzada, of the Autonomous University of Chapingo, as well as Sofia Carrillo Lechuga, who is responsible for Laguna at the Durango State Science and Technology Board.

In the rest of the week they will have a presentation of more than 33 workshops, most of them aimed at students, although there will also be There for teachers and administrative staff. These days they will also have a series of activities to enhance the identity of the university, such as a parade, a neon race or a dance.

In the words of Juan José Martínez Garcia, Director of the College, at the symposium they sought to enhance the academic training of their students, while It seeks to focus on social problems that live in Mexico and in the world.