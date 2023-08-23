Family members who came to the U.S. on humanitarian parole want to return to Cuba

A Cuban family who came to the U.S. on humanitarian parole wants to return to Cuba and fears the regime will retaliate against them.

Journalist Mario Jay Bentone learned firsthand the testimony of these men and shared the case with lawyer Ismael Labrador to find out if they could return to the island.

Labrador commented that nothing would happen if those who decided to come to the United States on humanitarian parole decided to return to Cuba.

However, he explained that once they leave US territory they cannot re-enter the US with the same humanitarian parole.

“It’s hard to predict whether he’ll get into trouble, it’s one of the worst mistakes they’ll make. They have to be prepared to take all the risks in that lawless country,” the lawyer said.

In recent days, Luis Miranda, a spokesman for the United States Department of Homeland Security, explained why there are delays in humanitarian parole approvals.

In reports to Univision, Miranda opined that the project, which benefits Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, has long delays.

Similarly, he said, this is because the number of applicants exceeds the number of seats allotted every month.

“There is more demand than allocations. That is the reality. But from the beginning, since we announced these processes on January 5, we have said that it will be 30,000 people a month, and that is what is happening,” said Luis Miranda, adding that the government has no plans to increase this. Allotment.

“We don’t have that plan at the moment, we believe 30,000 is a number that has worked well,” he said. “At the same time, our allies in Mexico have freely decided to accept the returns of the evacuees,” he argued.