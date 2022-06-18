Facial cosmetic treatment

If you have done any aesthetic treatment Or you plan to do it in a short time, you might be interested to know what a file aesthetic imprint.





This new term is used to describe the impact that medical-aesthetic treatments can have over time, warning that “what you do when you’re young can affect your face 20 or 30 years later.” Virtues of RuizA surgeon and a plastic surgeon.





The first five years in treatments aesthetic medicine It is they who will characterize the course of the face, regardless of age, and care is necessary for the quality of the skin in the future.





Can the aesthetic effect be avoided?





Dr. Ruiz emphasizes that treating each patient is personalized, as not all people respond the same to an injected product and not all have the same re-absorption times.





“You have to be careful, avoid exaggeration, immediacy and use common sense.” In addition, he warns that we should not put ourselves in the hands of just anyone, it is always advisable to trust a good professional and an experienced doctor who advises treatment when it is really needed and respects the times that are appropriate for each person.





Are there treatments without an aesthetic effect?





HydraFacial It is a peeling procedure that is performed on wet skin, and therefore does not suffer. It incorporates Vortex-Fusion technology, a new patented head system that, in effect, does either blow air or suck on the skin. Depending on the stage of treatment, drain, clean and PeelAnd the Performing exfoliation and extraction of impurities, facilitating the penetration of powerful antioxidants, rejuvenating and moisturizing serums.





– first phase: drainage system. First, the tissue is dried with a head that gently absorbs into the skin and passes through all the lymphatic points of the face to detoxify and eliminate toxins. Next, cleaning and exfoliation begins with a somewhat higher suction on the skin and the penetration of lactic acid, which leaves the skin ready for exfoliation.





– The second phase: peeling. This is done with another head, and suction of the “kiss” type, as if they are giving you some kisses on your face. Then, at the stage of extraction of impurities, the effect is abrasive and more “aggressive” on the skin to remove dirt from the pores. Acids such as glycolic, salicylic, and honey extract are used.





– third level: Moisturizing and rejuvenating. Here you work with the third and final head. In this case, the air is blown, which also breaks the active ingredients into small particles that are more easily penetrated into the deepest layers of the skin when circulating. Powerful antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid are used.





“Doctors feel very comfortable with treatments like HydraFacial, which does not leave an aesthetic trace and maintains its pure condition. This is a clear trend towards conscientiousness and long-term care. Through its three steps, it enhances the quality and health of the skin. It is an example of medicine without an aesthetic effect”, confirms the doctor Jaime passed away.

