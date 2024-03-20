FACh F-16, F-5 and A-29B fighter jets participate in Exercise ADEX-VII

Fighter aircraft crews F-16 Falcon fighterF-5 Tiger III and A-29B Super Tucano Follower Chilean Air Force (FACh) They are developing military training Air Defense Exercise, ADEX-VII.

leader Aviation Group No. 3group leader Jorge Ramos“We are now ready with preparations for the exercise,” he explained in a corporate video ADEX-VIIAnd on March 21, the celebration of the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Chilean Air Force.”

According to the armed forces’ social media networks, “the aircraft will participate in training until March 22 with the aim of increasing the operational readiness of their crews.”

The organization has explained in previous releases that ADEX's goal is to train military pilots to plan, execute, and control operations against surface forces; Offensive and defensive air force operations; and airborne command and control operations in the area under its jurisdiction IIª Air Brigade.

This type of training allows measuring the degree of institutional operational readiness, the results of which contribute to improving education and training programs. Moreover, thanks to modern real-time search, identification and data transmission equipment, FAC is testing this technology used to assist citizens in emergency situations.