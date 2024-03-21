March 21, 2024

The rector is “concerned” about the establishment of another science museum in Malaga

Zera Pearson March 21, 2024 2 min read

The Board of Directors of the University of Granada (UGR) will discuss on Friday its position on the draft decree of the Andalusian Junta establishing the Andalusian Institute for the Educational Publishing of the Principles of Science in Málaga, and regulating its powers, structure and work. The document that will be transferred to the Board of Directors of the Science Park in which the University of Granada Foundation is located.

The university's president, Pedro Mercado, announced yesterday that they would show the University of Granada's “concern” in the sense that these initiatives could “dilute the central role” that the Science Park plays in the field of scientific publishing. At the same time, according to Mercado, they will express “steadfast and resolute support for the close cooperation that the University of Granada has had and continues to enjoy; “Betting on making the Science Park and continuing it as a reference for scientific publishing.”

Same goals

A few days ago, the Association of Friends of the Andalusian Science Park expressed its “surprise and concern” at what it considers “a renewed attack on an institution that has proven its value more than necessary and has received countless national and international recognitions.” The association recalled in the aforementioned statement that the new organization “repeats the same goals as the current scientific park,” and for this reason it considers its establishment “a new attack on a model institution that has not stopped suffering, since its opening 30 years ago,” incomprehensible cases of harassment and lack of trust by some political sectors. In Andalusia.

