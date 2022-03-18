Entrepreneur and former candidate Willie Wilson will be ditching Chicago gasoline this Thursday in Chicago | Univision Chicago WGBO

Willie Wilson, candidate and former businessman, announced that will give gasoline in the amount of $200,000 This Thursday for Chicagoans.
Action launched Amid rising fuel prices Nationwide, in order to reduce the impact on the pockets of Chicago residents, he reported.
There are 10 stations that will participate in the promotionWhere they will be served Installments of 50 dollars for the car until reaching 200 thousand dollars.
Moreover, it has been reported Participating gas stations will reduce their prices per gallon To continue to support motorists.
To receive 50 dollars of fuel You just have to go on Thursday 17 March to one of the stations listed below, starting at 7 am.
“This Thursday, we’re donating $200,000 of gasoline to relieve some of the pain Chicagoans have been experiencing due to the highest gas prices in 14 years,” he wrote on social media.
Where can you get free petrol?
Gasoline promised by entrepreneur and former candidate Willie Wilson will be distributed starting at 7 a.m. at the following stations:
amstar
368 E Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615
he will
9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60617
marathon
1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60617
he will
1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, Illinois 60651
Gulf
9901 S Halsted St., Chicago IL 60628
Moving
2800 S Kedzie Ave. , Chicago. IL 60623
I love the joint
7201 N Clark Street, Chicago. IL 60626
BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60641
marathon
340 Sacramento Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612
hawk
43 North Homann, Chicago, Illinois 60624
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Rare Pokemon Charizard Card Sells for $336 000
Stryker invests $4.7 million to produce its own energy
Who is Lauren Sanchez, the woman Jeff Bezos was with in Colombia?