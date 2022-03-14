Rare Pokemon Charizard Card Sells for $336 000

They’re asking for thousands of dollars for Pokémon Oreos on eBay 0:40

(CNN) – in one. at two o’clock. Sold! The 1999 Pokemon Charizard Number 4 Rare Card Issue 1 sold for $336,000 at auction on Thursday.

The Charizard card, sold by Heritage Auctions, has drawn attention because it is from the game’s first English print and has a PSA GEM-MT 10 rating. According to the auction house, it is one of 121 to have this rating.

The sale was part of The biggest trading card game auction, which included cards from Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! In total, the auction brought in more than $3.7 million.

“This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, has been exceptionally successful,” said Jesus Garcia, Heritage Auctions’ trading card game consignment manager, in a statement.

“This sale was reinforced by the fact that demand for Pokémon cards continues to rise. We expected Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to do well, and they did.”

Since their introduction in the ’90s, Pokémon cards have made a comeback and sparked a sales frenzy.

Last week, the US Department of Justice said in a report that a Georgia man has been sentenced to prison for using COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a Charizard Pokémon card. release. He bought the card for $57,789.

In February, Goldin Auctions sold a rare card from Japanese promotional pocket monsters holographic Pikachu from 1998 for $900,000. Goldin says it was “a record general sale for any Pokemon card.”