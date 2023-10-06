Energy Secretary Erick Tejada meets with Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela.- president of venezuela, Nicolas Madurohe he met In the last hours with the Minister of Energy Eric Tejada At Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela’s Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, Petroleum Minister, Pedro Telechea, and Foreign Minister, Iván Gil, also participated in the meeting. Also present as part of the Honduran delegation was the Honduran Ambassador to Venezuela, Scarleth Romero.

According to the Honduran official, the purpose of the meeting is to address issues of international cooperation in Venezuela in the country’s energy and hydrocarbon sector. “We reviewed the map of joint cooperation in the energy sector and it was agreed to accelerate technical exchanges and mutual cooperation in the hydrocarbons sub-sector and other common topics such as energy efficiency and the electricity sub-sector,” Tejada said on his page on the X website (formerly Twitter). account. It should be noted that on June 28, Venezuela and Honduras signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a mechanism for political consultation between the two countries.

Maduro also met with Xiomara Castro

president of honduras, Xiomara CastroHe met his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas MaduroThis was last September 17 after his participation in a summit Group of 77 (Group of 77) And China Which is held in Havanathe capital of Cuba. The two leaders spoke about bilateral cooperation with the aim of promoting development in the two countries. It should be noted that in previous meetings, the Governments of Venezuela and Honduras evaluated the development of cooperation programs in scientific and technological matters. See also Obtaining asylum in the United States will be faster with this procedure

Through this meeting, the two presidents strengthened bilateral relations, and Maduro said on social media: “We have a historic commitment to the Americana Union.” Moreover, Maduro considered that both Honduras and Venezuela share a “historic commitment” to America. He concluded his post with the words, “Long live (Simon) Bolivar and (Francisco) Morazán.”

The two heads of state were in Havana to participate in the meeting of the bloc of countries they represent, which consists mainly of one hundred countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America, which represent 80% of the world’s population, which began on Friday in La Havana.

Sign up to continue enjoying the best journalistic content