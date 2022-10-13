Ecuadorean universities, among the top 1000 universities in the world in the Times Higher Education 2023 ranking | Ecuador | News

Times Higher Education on Wednesday released its world university rankings for 2023, in which Ecuador’s higher education institutions were among the top 1,000 places.

The company explained that information from 1,799 universities located in 104 countries was considered for this list, making it one of the largest university rankings to date.

In total, 13 indicators were taken into account to measure the performance of institutions in areas such as teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international perspective.

“This year’s ranking analyzed more than 121 million citations in more than 15.5 million research publications and included responses to surveys from 40,000 academics around the world. Overall, we collected more than 680,000 data points from more than 2,500 institutions that provided the data.

The United States is the country with the most institutions in the ranking with 177 universities, of which 58 were among the top 200. Mainland China also stands out on the list with 11 universities in the top 200.

The top ten universities in the world for 2023 are:

Oxford University (UK) Harvard University (USA) University of Cambridge (UK) Stanford University (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) California Institute of Technology (USA) Princeton University (USA) University of California, Berkeley (USA) Yale University (USA) Imperial College London (UK)

In South America, the University of São Paulo is the best-ranked institution, ranking 201-250, followed by the University of Campinas (Brazil) and Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, which are in the 401-500 positions.

In Ecuador these are the universities that appear in the list:

1001-1200: University of San Francisco de Quito

1201-1500: École Polytechnique de Littoral (Esbol)

1501+: National Polytechnic School

1501+: University of the Armed Forces (ESPE)

1501+: Salesian Polytechnic University (UPS)

1501+: Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador (PUCE)

1501+: Loja Technical University

Six universities do not have a rating because they submitted data but did not meet the eligibility criteria and agreed to appear as informant in the final table. These were the Catholic University of Cuenca, the Technological University of Israel, the University of the Americas (UDLA), the National University of Chimborazo, the University of the Pacific, and UTE. (YO)