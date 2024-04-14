April 14, 2024

Earthquakes in the United States today, Sunday, April 14: Time, center and magnitude via USGS | composition

Winston Hale April 14, 2024

The issuing warnings about telluric movements felt throughout North America; Mainly, in states like California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas; and other areas where seismic activity usually occurs daily. Along these lines, today I am sharing with you the real-time updated report on April 14, confirmed, with data such as earthquake, magnitude, exact time and areas affected by the earthquake recorded in the last hours. Let's Earthquakes Interactive Map and ShakeAlert Warning System.

It's worth saying that almost 75% of the continental US, including Alaska and Hawaii, could experience a damaging earthquake at some point in the next century, according to data collected from the USGS website. This means that millions of its people are at risk of damage from catastrophic earthquakes, even in areas traditionally not prone to such events.

Today, April 14, the USGS is live on tremors in the United States

Follow along live and find out how to prepare for an earthquake. Below, I provide you with information from the reports:

Some differences between earthquake and microseism

  • Origin: Earthquakes can have various origins such as tectonic activity, volcanoes or human activity. Microorganisms usually form from small cracks in the Earth's crust, at shallow depths.
  • Frequency: Earthquakes are less frequent than microseisms.
  • Seismic warning: Large earthquakes can activate a seismic warning, while microseisms usually do not.
