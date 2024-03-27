Dr. Juan Escraig, Dean of the College of Science: We seek to transcend traditional academic boundaries to become agents of change

With broad support from the academic team, Dr Escrigg was re-elected in December as the highest authority in this important key unit of our university. Its program aims to delve into the growth and potential prospects of the college, position it at the national and international level, expand its postgraduate offerings and address the difficulties it faces in the areas of infrastructure and teaching laboratories.

Juan Escrig Mauroa holds a Doctor of Science degree with a specialization in Physics from the University of Santiago de Chile, and is a prominent researcher in the field of nanomagnetism, having published about 130 scientific articles, which have been cited more than 3,000 times (H index = 30). A new Fondecyt Regular project was recently awarded, which will seek to use nanotubes Core shell In medical and environmental applications.

Currently, he leads the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (CEDNA) and has played important roles in academic organizations, being a member of the Global Youth Academy; Young researcher at the Chilean Academy of Sciences; Director of the Fondecyt Study Group for Theoretical and Experimental Physics; Treasurer of the Chilean Physics Society. Likewise, he has held leadership positions within the University of Santiago. His notable contribution includes training postdoctoral researchers and students, as well as expressing his deep commitment to popularizing science.

Professor Escrig, what does it mean to you to be Dean of the Faculty of Science?

My re-election as Dean of the College of Science is an honor I bear with humility and commitment, which represents not only recognition of the vision and dedication of the past three years, but also a renewed commitment to academic excellence and comprehensive development. From faculty members. I am committed to continuing to work hard to enhance the growth and projection of the College of Science.

Dean: What are the most important challenges facing the college in this new period?

In this new period, we will continue to work to position our college not only as a national and international reference in the disciplines we cultivate, but also as a more humane institution connected to society, seeking to transcend traditional academic boundaries to become agents of change, contributing significantly to the well-being and development of the society in which we are immersed.

What is the distinctive seal that your administration wants to affix in this new phase of the deanship that you are directing?

My administration will continue to be characterized by a participatory and collaborative approach, where decision-making reflects the diversity of our community. I reaffirm my commitment to inclusive leadership, with my door always open to receive ideas and concerns. In this context, there are no owners of the truth; We are all part of a community that wants to contribute and dedicate ourselves to serving the College of Science. We seek to build a transparent and respectful environment, where every member's voice contributes to the integrated development of the college and reflects our shared values.

What areas will be promoted under your management, and why do you choose them?

Under this new mandate, we want to strengthen key areas in response to the increasing complexity of the Faculty of Science. The possible restructuring of the departments, which currently comprise various majors, professions and graduate programmes, as well as service teaching, will be discussed with the community, with the aim of improving our internal organisation.