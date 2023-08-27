Dominic Mysterio admits his travel itinerary makes it difficult for him to maintain a relationship with his fiancée

Dominic Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in total commitment to his partner.
While Mysterio may be a hated person in WWE, in real life he is quite the opposite. In fact, Dominic Mysterio admitted that WWE’s busy schedule made his relationship with his fiancée difficult.
Dominic Mysterio has been in a relationship with Juliet for over a decade. Mysterio met Marie Juliet in high school. The couple met in Spanish class and then began dating in 2011. The high school sweethearts will become husband and wife after getting engaged earlier this year.
while talking to Bakers banterDominic Mysterio talks about his relationship with Juliet. Mysterio admitted that life as a fighter makes his relationship with her difficult, but he’s known that for years.
“Man, I think it’s very hard to do what you might call long distances because I’m in a lot of places, and she (…) was a little bit predisposed to it in a way because when I started training just to be a fighter, I moved to Tampa for six months and it was She’s still at school so she couldn’t come with me.
After that I went home for about a month and a half, and then I moved to Canada for three months to train there. And she was still in school, and honestly, we kind of worked it out. I think it’s because we’ve been together for a long time and we kind of enjoy each other. So we certainly succeeded in achieving that.”
