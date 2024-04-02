Doctorate in Social Sciences welcomes students to the Class of 2024 – News from the University of Playa Ancha

Managed the induction day for new students Academic and Program Coordinator, Marcelo Rodriguez Mansilla; With the participation of members of its academic staff.

According to Rodriguez, “We are very pleased to organize an induction day for the new 2024 batch of doctoral students, to share the spirit of this programme, as well as to provide a description of our different lines of research,” highlighting that “we have achieved to disseminate the main developments and possibilities that the students have so that they can Be an integral part of our university, contributing to key processes of academic development within the framework of their research interests.”

In detail, this upgrade adds five new students to the doctoral degree, who are professionals from various social science disciplines within Chile and the Latin American region.

As Lou Bobato, a new student in the program, put it, “I come from Argentina and as a new student in the PhD in Social Sciences, I am very happy to accept this new challenge.”

UPLA Doctoral University of Social Sciences is preparing to start a new academic year, with classes starting regularly from the first weeks of April.

In collaboration with Jacoby Dan Hadley, PhD Social Sciences Journalist.