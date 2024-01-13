Doctor of Social Sciences from UTA held Evaluation and Planning Day 2024 – CEI News

At this event, which brought together academics and students at Baquidano Annex, they reflected on lines of research, the curriculum framework and connection to the environment, among other topics.

With the presentation of the day's objectives, the day of evaluation and planning of the 2024 PhD agenda in Social Sciences implemented by our study house began.

The first part of this event included two presentations entitled “Challenges and proposals under the new accreditation standards” presented by Dr. Carolina Stevoni, Program Director, and “Future activities and challenges of COMPOST”, led by the academician and academician participating in the committee. Dr. Nanette Liperona.

“On this day, we think about how to plan for the PhD in 2024, but also in the coming years. In this context, the participation of professors and students who contributed to thinking about a program with a regional perspective, focusing on gender and other issues that concern us, was extremely important.” , but with the aim of greater internationalization that allows linking research and projects with centers we are interested in. “Study similar things,” Stevoni said.

At the same time, Leperona commented on the importance of this evaluation and reflection process that “allows us to see what we are doing, if it is good and to know the deficiencies and gaps that we have to address both at the process and content levels, with the idea of ​​having better expectations.”

In addition, a review of the activities carried out during the year 2023, and a round of questions and answers between academics and students of the program were held.

Matías Calderon, anthropologist and doctoral professor of social sciences, noted that the day allows for the establishment and strengthening of connections between those who make up the programme. “Through this flow of information, a good evaluation of the process emerges and it is possible to implement relevant improvement actions in the future,” he stressed.

Meeting, improving and progressing

Diego Riquelme, a doctoral student in social sciences, commented that the initiative aims to come together and achieve greater cohesion and cohesion between students and teachers. “It allows us all to get feedback as an academic community, whether for students who are undergraduate teachers or graduate students. We can plan and improve the program so that the new generations entering it can progress toward the budgeted levels of excellence,” he noted.

The afternoon session included the exhibition “ANID Project Objectives and Proposals for 2024” by Dr. Stevoni; Group and public work.

At the end of the day, it was concluded that it was necessary to focus on current projects in various areas of research, direct courses, modifications to the curriculum framework and coordinate actions to link with the environment.