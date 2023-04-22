do you have facebook So you can claim a portion of the $725 million you pay for a lawsuit

Sacramento, California.. – Facebook Some users will pay $725 million As part of a lawsuit in the Cambridge Analytica case; Here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim a portion of that money.

The first thing you need to know is $725 million Part of a case It was launched against Facebook after learning that it had compromised the information of 87 million users.

Payments will be made to Facebook users across the US, including California residents.

Who can ask for a piece of Facebook’s $725 million?

According to the current information, those who had an active Facebook account, Between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022They can get money from a class action lawsuit.

If you live in California or any other state in the US, you may have some of that money if you have or have had an active account during those years.

However, only people living in the United States Can make a request Part of the money in the case.

Another thing you need to know is that it doesn’t matter if your account has been active for certain years, you can claim a portion of the money as well.

How to ask for money after suing Facebook?

The process is the same whether you live in California or any other state.

If you were a Facebook user from May 2007 to December 2022, $725 million is not enough to earn a share.

If you want a piece of that money, You have to claim it Here we give you step by step

How much money can I get from a lawsuit against Facebook?

The amount Facebook will pay some users in a $725 million class action lawsuit has yet to be determined. See also The protocol you should follow when meeting Queen Elizabeth

To determine the amount of payments, you must first determine How many people will claim a share to Facebook.

It is already known that payment will be made in the following ways: Debit Cards, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle and Direct Deposit.

What else should I know about filing a lawsuit against Facebook?

If you want to claim a share of the $725 million that Facebook owes some of its users, it’s best to apply online.

That’s the next step On September 7, 2023 A final hearing will be scheduled and the next steps to recover the money will be announced.

See also: