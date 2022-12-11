Dina Boulwart appoints Peru’s new government amid protests calling for early elections | international

Peru’s President, Dina Bouluart, and her first cabinet, on Saturday. Sebastian Castaneda (Reuters)

Peruvian President Dina Bouluart on Saturday appointed a cabinet made up of mediocre professionals who will have to overcome a difficult horizon. Protests multiplied in a large number of regions and in the capital in recent days after that From Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup. Protesters are calling for early general elections, a clamor that adds up to 87% of the population, according to a survey conducted by the Institute of Peruvian Studies at the end of November, when the then-president was approaching his third attempt at a “no” vote. Confidence.

Many of the members of the new government are professional civil servants in the public administration, in contrast to the majority of ministers appointed by the rural tutor in the previous sixteen months. Others are part of the quota representing the parliamentary opposition, with which the president had to negotiate her bid to stay in power.

Bulwart, the country’s first female president, 17 ministers have been sworn in, eight of them are women – that is, they are almost equal, in contrast to Castillo’s ministries – and the appointment to the labor and transport and communications portfolios is pending. Among the appointments stands out the new Environment Minister, Albina Ruiz, an engineer who has led the past decade in the process of approving a pioneering law in the region to regulate the activities of recycling companies.

The new Prime Minister, Pedro Angulo, does not have a very outstanding CV. In the last decade he was a member of the Executive Council of the Judiciary on behalf of the Bar Association of Lima, in that case he supported the decisions of today’s deposed Supreme Judge César Hinostroza. Judge Hinostroza is the main person investigated for leading a network of corruption in the justice system that has been denounced by the press since 2018, called Cuellos Blancos del Puerto.

In a televised message about an hour after the swearing-in ceremony, Poulwart said he had worked “very hard to form a government for unity”. He also pledged that his government would work for economic justice and social justice. Among its primary goals, he said, is “the consolidation of democracy, the rule of law, and the balance of power and governance in the country.”

The president called for calm amid the protests. Although he intends to rule until 2026, when the current term ends, he said on Friday that he did not rule out an electoral breakthrough. “When he took the oath two days ago, he was working until 2026; but if society calls for it, we advance the elections in dialogue with the political and democratic forces in Congress,” he said.

The president took office in a country tired of the corruption that has surrounded seven presidents since 2000 – with the exception of Valentin Paniagua and Francisco Sagasti -. To six financial investigations for corruption faced by the dismissed Castillo, Those for rebellion and conspiracy due to the self-coup on Wednesday are now added. This is why the oath that Bulwart used with each minister contains a phrase that was not part of the protocol until today. “Do I swear by God and these Holy Gospels that you will faithfully and faithfully, without committing acts of corruption, hold the position of Secretary of State with which I entrust you?”

