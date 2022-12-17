Dictatorship unveils ‘sovereignty’ messages at Nicaragua’s National Baseball Stadium

The new name comes after Rosario Murillo publicly attacked Dennis Martinez, a former major leaguer who harshly criticized them for human rights abuses against Nicaraguans.

the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario María Murillo Zambrana, the couple who usurped the presidency of Nicaragua, through Managua City Council Unveil the messages "Sovereignty" at National Baseball Stadium, previously called "Denise Martinez".

The new name comes after Rosario Murillo publicly attacked former Major League Baseball player Dennis Martinez, who harshly criticized them for human rights abuses against Nicaraguans.

The National Stadium was inaugurated at the end of 2017 by the Daniel Ortega regime, where former league player Denis Martinez was present. The ball court was built with funds from Taiwan, a country that donated the construction of the Central American Games, which were held the same year in Managua.

During the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the name of the National Stadium “Soberania” Reina Rueda and Enrique Armas, Mayor and Vice-Mayor of Managua, were surrounded by Sandinista athletes.

Morello attacks

At noon, Rosario Murillo led her speech to sell “Sovereign State” and indicated that Dennis Martinez National Baseball Stadium would be renamed this afternoon to “Sovereignty Stadium.”

“This afternoon the National Sovereignty Stadium will be reinstalled, affixed with the name that best identifies our nationality and the sovereignty of our people. The National Sovereignty Stadium and we are grateful to God that it is in this sovereign city,” he said.

Two weeks ago, the vice president ordered Dennis Martinez’s name removed from the National Baseball Stadium to rename it “Roberto Clemente National Baseball Stadium,” but she abruptly withdrew from the appointment.

Rosario Murillo concluded: “Sovereignty on my land is written every day in big letters and it is written this afternoon on the National Sovereignty Court of the National Stadium.”