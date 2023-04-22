Diaz-Canel Calls Round Table Spokesperson a ‘Spiritual Sister’

On Friday, Cuban Governor Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed on social media that the spokeswoman for the Round Table, Arlene Rodriguez Derive, was his “spiritual sister,” when he congratulated her on her birthday.

“Congratulations on your birthday to our spiritual sister, to my partner of all times, to that person from whom it is impossible for us to be away. In our family we love you infinitely, Arlene Rodriguez-Derivet,” said Diaz-Canel, who was recently elected to a second and final term on the island.

The spokesperson’s anniversary comes just one day after the birthday of the governor-appointed, Raul Castro. Rodriguez is one of the most famous figures among the defenders of the communist regime in Havana.

For decades it has been marked by the defense of the island’s political system, as well as the figure of the late dictator Fidel Castro. In the past year, he has appeared in published photos of the parties and well-being of the leadership of power in Cuba.

Specifically, she was seen at a big party at Rancho Palco in 2018, and apparently she was invited for her work to clean up the image of “Leaders” every day in state media. In the video, Diaz-Canel and his wife, Liz Cuesta, dance amusingly. The concert was organized by Juan Guillermo Almeida, youngest son of the deceased “leader of the revolution” Juan Almeida Bosque, and director of the Dance Music Orchestra.

Also in 2022, the Round Table host criticized foreign media accredited in Cuba for not publishing photos of the May Day parade in Havana’s Revolution Square. He wondered, “Why did almost all the international agencies leave without the panoramic image of the huge procession in front of José Martí’s Plaza de la Revolución?”

For Rodriguez, the “news” of May Day on the island, ignored by the international media, was that “more than 5 million Cuban men and women marched (…) with passion, joy (including the Congo) and a commitment expressly expressed in statements to the media national media.

It was an emotional day, as the work shone on television and gathered excellent reviews. indefinite phrases. Not casual slogans: private arguments in the mouths of many teens. In short, those who live saying that this is on the edge of the abyss, will say that no one understands us, as it was said in a joke about the Cuban figure, in the uncertain nineties, “he expresses.

Rodríguez leads a section called “Chapeando” published by the official portal

Cubadebate, from which he even justified the frivolities posted on Twitter by the wife of Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel, is not Cuesta.

Along with other voices from the ruling party, he confirmed that Cuesta used sarcasm in his messages and that it was also a personal account so he would not have to respond to certain communication standards or formalities, as befits the files of officials.

The Cuban ruler celebrated his 63rd birthday just one day after being “re-elected,” in a vote that did not have to face any other candidate. “Congratulations darling! May life reward you with more health, intelligence, patience and strength to continue advancing this island and serving your people you love so much, and with our family I can protect you even more,” his wife wrote.